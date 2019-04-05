Raber Packing Company To Reopen

Raber Packing Company will rebuild and reopen.

Company President Buddy Raber will formally announce those plans during a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday at the former Farmington Road location.

However, Raber is expected to announce a new location and a grand-reopening date for his company that has been a Peoria mainstay since 1954.

A Nov. 8 fire destroyed the company’s Farmington Road building. No one was inside but equipment and meat products inside were a total loss.

Alpha Media/Ed Hammond

“I really think we’ll be able to come out, make a really efficient plant, be able to make more products than we were (and) be able to very competitive on a national market,” Raber told Agri-Business Director and “Noon Show” host DeLoss Jahnke from the Greater Peoria Farm Show on Alpha Media’s AM 1290 WIRL.1470 and 100.3 WMBD Nov. 29.

Raber said the “new” Raber Packing Company will be built for the future of not only his business but also his family.”I think about what my grandkids and my great-grandkids could be working in 50 or 60 years from now. I won’t have nearly as many years in this building as they could.”