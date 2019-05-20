Raber’s Giving Back To The Community

Months after the Raber Packing Co. burned down, employees are still working, even if it is not cutting meat.

Over the past seven months, the Raber employees have put in over 13,000 hours of community service according to Raber owner Henry “Buddy” Courdt.

“Ever since we had the fire in November, we’ve tried to have employees do volunteer work at a lot of different organizations in Peoria,” Courdt said.

Monday, Raber employees were volunteering with renovations at the Peoria Labor Building.

“The employees are getting paid and we want to try and keep them doing something and give them a reason to get up in the morning,” Courdt said. “And being able to help out the community in this time for us is good too”.

Sharon Williams, President of the Labor Temple Association, says they need volunteers.

“We are a non-profit so we are just trying to get the community to help out. When Raber’s volunteered we said we were so glad they stepped up,” Williams said. “These projects really cost a lot of money, and we just can’t afford it”.

The employees are making way for the Children’s Home that will be taking up space in the Labor Temple.

Other organizations they have helped out include the Midwest Food Bank, the Peoria Park District, and The Salvation Army.