Race For The Cure Is Now More Than Pink

This year, you may see a few new colors at the More Than Pink Walk.

Formerly known as the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, the annual fundraising event has shifted to a new name and a new look, but is still the same cause according to Katie Parker, P.R. and Marketing Director for the Susan G. Komen Memorial Affiliate.

“The event is literally more than pink. You’re going to see four new colors that we are introducing to the platform,” Parker said. “Don’t worry, pink is not going anywhere”.

The four new colors will represent the pillars of the mission for Susan G. Komen. Purple represents research, green represents care, blue represents community, and orange represents action.

At the walk on Saturday May 11th, the Komen wraps this year will sport the classic pink on one side, and the other will have one of the four new colors.

Changing the name and adding the colors to the walk is to show so much more than awareness, according to Parker.

“The More than Pink platform really focuses a lot around action. Take action and get your mammogram. Take action and sign up for events. Take action and start your own fundraising to support the mission of Susan G. Komen,” Parker said.

Even though More Than Pink is focusing on the walk, Parker also said they hope their runner friends will still participate as the option to run is still available.

“This whole goal to activate our participants, our goal is to have our participants fund raise beyond recognition,” Parker said.

Ninety-five percent of the participants for the event choose to walk.

This year’s event is expecting over 4,000 participants.

Participants can make their way into the Metro Center in Peoria at 7 a.m. Saturday, where the festivities will begin.

Parker said the opening ceremony will begin at 7:40 a.m.

“You will hear words from one local breast cancer survivor, and one local metastatic breast cancer survivor,” Parker said.

Any donations made before Friday May 10th, will be doubled by an anonymous donor.

More details about the walk and Susan G. Komen can be found HERE.

There are many warning signs of breast cancer. Parker said to make sure you know your body and your family history. Warning signs to look for include patchy and itchy skin, redness, pain, dimpling, puckering, bruising, or a lump.

“Anytime something seems different or off or you’re concerned, we really advocate at Susan G. Komen for you to have a conversation with you health care provider about that,” Parker said. “Get it checked out, get a clinical exam, and they can decide if you need a mammogram”.