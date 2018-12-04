Random Acts of Commerce Return Next Week!

Again this holiday season, Mix 106.9 is teaming with Commerce Bank for more “Random Acts of Commerce.” Starting next week, look for Randy and CJ at area stores and shops, as they surprise random shoppers by paying for ALL of their holiday purchases courtesy of Commerce Bank. If Randy or CJ comes up to you and asks if they and Commerce Bank can pay for everything in your cart, be sure to say “YES!”

It’s our way of making the holidays more memorable one act at a time…From Commerce Bank and Mix 106.9.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

It’s National Cookie Day, People Would Rather Starve Than Go Without Their Phones, and Is That Clark Griswold Hanging From the House? Some Parents Are Turning to Parolee-Like Ankle Bracelets to Monitor Their Teens What Always Seems to “Disappear” From Your Office or Workplace? Getting Your Christmas Tree This Weekend? Here’s How to Keep it Alive Longer Win a 5 Pack of Tickets to See “Disney On Ice Frozen!” Who’s the Toughest to Buy For, and How Long Does It Take?
Comments