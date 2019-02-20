Randy Simmons, Peoria Notre Dame Principal, Dies At 61

The principal of Peoria Notre Dame High School has died.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says his office and Peoria police were called to the residence of Randy Simmons, 61, at 3303 N. Avalon Place on a report of an adult male found deceased.

Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:31 p.m. Tuesday.

Simmons’ cause of death is pending further investigation.

Simmons had been principal at Peoria Notre Dame since 2014, assuming the job one year after being named assistant principal. Simmons had also been principal at Peoria High School.

Harwood released no further information.