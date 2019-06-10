Rapatee Explosion Destroyed One House, Damaged Eight Other Structures

The deadly house explosion that rocked the Village of Rapatee completely destroyed the residence.

Two people were killed in the explosion, reported at 11:24 a.m. Sunday. Fulton County ESDA reports one victim was thrown from the house. Paramedics performed life saving measures and Life Flight was on the scene in case patient care was needed, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was found and pronounced dead by emergency personnel.

The victim’s names have not been released.

The explosion could be heard in nearby Fairview and heavy smoke was observed from Fairview, as well.

According to Fulton County ESDA, Fairview firefighters arrived to find “the single family residence had exploded completely with no standing structure” and debris scattered across Route 97 and into a neighbor’s residence. The basement area was on fire and spreading through the debris field.

Eight additional structures were damaged with one residence receiving “significant damage.”

Neighboring residences and structures were searched for victims and fire hazards. There were no additional injuries.

Route 97 in the area was closed and there was no electrical power for several hours after the explosion.

The last emergency units cleared the area around 7 p.m.

An investigation continues.