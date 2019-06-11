Rapatee House Explosion Victims Identified

A mother and son were the victims of a weekend house explosion in Rapatee on the Knox/Fulton County line.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department identified the victims as Wanda Swain, 77, and David Swain Jr., 51.

The department said while an investigation by the State Fire Marshall continues, there is no indication of criminal activity prior to the explosion and, as of Tuesday, it is believed to be accidental.

The sheriff’s department said it responded to the scene at 11:15 a.m. Sunday and found the residence completely leveled with debris found several hundred yards away.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the neighboring residence to the south and well as windows blown out on several other properties.

The body of David Swain Jr. was located northwest of the residence while Wanda Swain’s body was located to the south of residence. Both were inside the house at the time of the explosion.