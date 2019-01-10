Rauner Talks Future Plans

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is preparing to leave office.

The one-term governor leaves Springfield Monday when Democratic Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker is sworn in.

Rauner says his first priority is to spend time with friends and family he has not seen as often as he liked.

“Then I will get back into private life. I will go to what I am very passionate about and that is building businesses, backing entrepreneurs,” Rauner said. “I’ve done that for more than 30 years. Building companies, starting companies, using technology to build businesses. I’ve been very blessed and very successful at that and I want to go back and do that some more.”

Rauner says he also wants to continue his philanthropy efforts.

“This was my philanthropy for six years and now I’m going to go back to more traditional philanthropy,” Rauner said. “I’ve told my six kids that when I die I ain’t taking it with me and I’m not giving it all to them. And so, we’re going to donate to schools, higher ed, issues here in Illinois and around the country.”

Rauner said the best part of being governor has been meeting people all over Illinois. The worst part? Not getting done all he hoped to accomplish.