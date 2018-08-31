Ray LaHood Pays Tribute To Sen. John McCain

Lawmakers and the public will say their goodbyes to the late Sen. John McCain Friday.

The Arizona senator will lie in state under the Capitol rotunda in Washington D.C. following a memorial ceremony.

Former Congressman and Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that Sen. Mccain was a good friend, and one of the giants in Washington.

“In my opinion, kind of the gold standard for really public service and serving people, bipartisanship and really trying to bring people together. And, he will be missed,” LaHood said.

LaHood says his family has had a long friendship with Sen. McCain.

“I was part of his presidential campaign. And, my son Sam (LaHood), who lives here in Washington, did full-time advance work for Sen. McCain,” LaHood said.

LaHood says Sen. McCain was an extraordinary human being. “It’s a great honor for me to be invited to the memorial service tomorrow (Saturday), and I look forward to honoring his memory and his legacy.”

A funeral service for Sen. McCain will be held at Washington National Cathedral Saturday morning.

Live coverage of Friday’s memorial ceremony at the U.S. Capitol will be on 1470wmbd.com at approximately 10 a.m.

Coverage of the funeral service in Annapolis, Maryland Saturday will be broadcast live on 1470 and 100.3 WMBD, and 1470wmbd.com is set to begin at approximately 9 a.m.

