A new survey asked Americans if they knew what Memorial Day was all about. Only 55% answered correctly…This is the holiday honoring those who lost their lives while serving. This is NOT the holiday where we honor everyone who served…that’s Veteran’s Day. The survey, also, found 21% of people are planning to fly a flag at half staff on Memorial Day, 20% will go to a parade, and 18% will visit the grave of someone who died while serving. How are you commemorating Memorial Day?