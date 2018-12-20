Reasons to Regift…And Have You Ever Regifted?

A poll of 2,000 people found 46% of us wish we could just pick out our own Christmas gifts, so we’d get stuff we actually want.

The survey also asked people about stuff they’ve regifted . . . returned . . . or just tossed in the trash, and WHY they did it.  Here are the top ten reasons . . .

1.  I just didn’t like the gift.

2.  I couldn’t use it in time.  So that applies to things like gift cards and Groupons.

3.  I already owned one.

4.  I liked the gift, but thought someone else would like it more.

5.  I got too many of them.  Like if you end up with five boxes of chocolate.

6.  I regifted to save money on someone else’s gift.

7.  It didn’t fit.  So that one’s mostly about clothing.

8.  I used it as an emergency gift after I forgot to get someone a present.

9.  I didn’t have space for it.

10.  I got rid of it out of SPITE, because I didn’t like the person who gave it to me.

So, have YOU ever regifted? Share your story why you did.

