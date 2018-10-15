Recognizing Efforts Toward Organ And Tissue Donations

The Gift of Life Organ and Tissue Donor Network has recognized two Peoria agencies with Lifesaving Partner Awards.

The Peoria County Coroner’s Office and OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center have received Lifesaving Partner Awards from the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network.

The award to OSF Saint Francis goes to the hospital’s Organ and Tissue Donation Steering Committee.

The awards were presented in Itasca Oct. 12.

Gift of Hope’s Donor Resource Center works with many coroner partners, including Peoria County, on the logistics involved with donation, including obtaining pre-autopsy releases and gathering information on the medical/social histories of donors.

The OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center Organ and Tissue Donation Steering Committee during the past year has developed, implemented and led several initiatives to instill a positive donation culture, according to an OSF HealthCare news release.

One such initiative was to grant Gift of Hope access to lifeIMAGE, an image sharing platform used throughout OSF HealthCare to expedite the delivery of images needed in donation cases. This best practice has now been adopted by other hospitals.

The award is presented to individuals and organizations supporting the Gift of Hope’s mission and producing successful donation outcomes.

