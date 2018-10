Yes, that was snow falling from the sky Friday.

Snowflakes mixed with the rain showers during the late morning and early afternoon Friday in Peoria and surrounding areas.

Officially, a trace of snow fell in Peoria, according to the National Weather Service. That tied the record set in 1909 for the most snow to fall on Oct. 12th.

It’s also the earliest snowfall since Sept. 25, 1942 when Peoria received one inch of snow.

The post Record Snowfall For Peoria appeared first on 1470 WMBD.