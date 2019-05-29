Recreational Marijuana Plan Makes It Through Committee

(AQP) – A long-awaited plan to legalize recreational marijuana use in Illinois has received a Senate committee endorsement.

Adults 21 and older could legally buy marijuana from licensed dispensaries and could possess up to one ounce (30 grams) under the plan the Executive Committee approved 13-3 on Wednesday.

A floor vote could come as early as Thursday. Approval would send it to the House. The General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn Friday .

Chicago Democratic Sen. Heather Steans has garnered some Republican support in her quest for Illinois to join 10 other states in allowing recreational use.

She appeased law enforcement by changing the legislation to limit homegrown pot to qualified medical-marijuana patients. And she tightened a provision that allows people with past convictions of possession of 30 grams to one pound (500 grams) to get those records expunged.