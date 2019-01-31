Red Cross Needs Donations

The American Red Cross issuing an emergency call for donors to give blood now, after recent winter weather conditions and the government shutdown forced blood drives to cancel.

External Communications Manager Laura McGuire is urging people to make an appointment to donate.

“We are looking for all blood types, but we are especially looking for O-negative,” McGuire said.

With O-negative being the universal blood type, in emergency situations, hospitals can distribute O-negative to any other blood type.

McGuire says, currently, Red Cross blood donations are being distributed faster than they are coming in. These donations are taken to hospitals to be used daily. Only about a three day supply of all blood types are on hand, and the Red Cross strives to have a five day supply.

“When weather affects us, we are able to take snow days and we’re able to take cold days. But, our hospital patients in the hospital rely on blood every single day,” McGuire said.

Blood can not be manufactured, McGuire said the only way to get blood is “through one another”.

Walk-in donations are welcome, and the donation process only takes about an hour.

Donation locations can be found HERE.

There is also a blood donor app for smart phones. The app can tell the donor what their blood type is, how much they have donated, and to which hospital their blood was sent to. The app also allows donors to schedule appointments.