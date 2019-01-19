Red Cross Offers Ways To Stay Safe During Cold Weather

With the bitter cold making its way across Illinois, the American Red Cross has some suggestions for how to stay safe this winter.

When it comes to heating your home, Regional Communication Director Maria Henneberry recommends being cautious with space heaters.

“Be careful where you set that space heater, and not leaving it on when you’re not around it. You have to be careful with things that plug into walls and are heat sources,” Henneberry said.

If you must be outside, bundle up.

“You’ve got to make sure you have the layers on. So, there’s at least enough warmth and poitential to capture the warmth so that you have a chance if for some reason you get lost or something happens,” Henneberry said.

Kids who go outside to play in the snow should also wear layers.

When traveling in a car, it is a good idea to be prepared and keep items such as extra hats, gloves, or even boots just incase of an emergency.

“When it comes to driving in winter conditions, something to keep in mind is, what would you need if you were not going to be found for a day?” Henneberry said.

Henneberry recommends keeping items such as a blanket, phone charging source, water, high energy snacks, hats, gloves, extra dry clothes, newspaper for insulation, plastic bags for sanitation, and sleeping bags in cars incase of an emergency while traveling in winter conditions.

She also recommends letting someone know when you plan on traveling if the roads are not in good conditions.

“It doesn’t have to be anything more than a quick text,” Henneberry said.

Check out the Red Cross’s 15 Ways To Stay Safe When Ole Man Winter Hits.