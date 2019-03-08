Reinking Civil Case To Move To Trial

(From 25 News)–A civil lawsuit against Travis Reinking will go on in Nashville, Tennessee.

Reinking is accused of killing four people at a Tennessee Waffle House in April 2018.

Court records show Reinking’s attorneys did not provide a response to the lawsuit filed against him in an appropriate amount of time.

The judge’s order only applies to Travis Reinking, not his father, because the lawsuit was filed in civil court.

It is unclear when that trial will begin.

Court records show Reinking is due back in court on May 8th.