Remains Recovered Believed To Be From Air Crash That Killed Tremont Marine

The Marines have announced they have recovered human remains believed to be from a crash in December 2018, off the coast of Japan, that involved a F-18 jet and a refueling plane.

Cpl. Daniel Baker, from Tremont, was one of six Marines who died in the mid-air crash.

The other men declared dead are Lt. Col. Kevin Herrmann, 38, of North Carolina, Maj. James Brophy, 36, of New York, Staff Sgt. Maximo Flores, 27, of Arizona and Cpl. WIlliam Ross, 21, of Tennessee.

The remains were found during a salvage operation May 27-June 7. They will be sent to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for a formal identification.

A news release from the Marines says a cockpit voice recorder and digital flight recorder were recovered.

Cpl. Daniel Baker graduated from Tremont High School in 2015.

The Marines have expressed condolences to the families in a news release, “We reaffirm our deepest sympathy for all affected by this tragedy and those grieving the loss of the six Marines who perished in this accident.”

The crash remains under investigation.