Remembering The Fallen

A memorial service for fallen officers.

The service, outside Peoria City Hall Wednesday, was in honor of fallen officers was held to remember those who had given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion III said the purpose of the memorial service is about reflection.

“It gives us time to reflect on those who have lost their lives giving the ultimate sacrifice and, laid the path for us that follow,” Marion said. “It is also important for the new officers to see that the ones who did lay this path are not forgotten”.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Kristina Leahy

The memorial shows the bonds and friendships that are made, not only in the Peoria Police Department, but departments throughout the nation.

“I definitely believe the police family is one of the most powerful,” Marion said.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Kristina Leahy

One by one, names of fallen officers were read. And roses were laid down for them by an officer, followed by a salute.

For some names, family members walked down with the officer to lay the rose down by the memorial.

“It brings back a lot of emotion,” Marion said.