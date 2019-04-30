Remembering The Holocaust At The Riverfront Museum

Thursday marks Holocaust Remembrance Day, a day to honor those who were affected by the Holocaust during World War II, and hear stories from the survivors.

Victims names were read Tuesday at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, where the Holocaust Memorial stands.

Susan Katz, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Peoria, says we can all relate.

“We all live in this country expecting religious freedom. We all should be able to pray freely and safely in a house of worship,” Katz said. “Not just Jews. Christians, Muslims, everybody should have freedom of religion”.

Katz showed a book with only the word Jew printed six million times throughout its pages.

Katz says that this is not just a lesson of the Holocaust, but doing the right thing.

“This is a lesson about not being a bully, about tolerance and acceptance of people who are different than you,” Katz said.

The Riverfront Museum will have a child survivor of the Holocaust speak Tuesday at 7 p.m. The event is free to the public to attend.