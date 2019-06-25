Report: Fulton County Deputy Shot

An active shooter incident is under investigation in Fulton County.

Reports indicated one Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot shortly after authorities were dispatched to a residence on Troy Road in Avon.

The Journal Star reports multiple police agencies have been called to the scene. Life Flight was also dispatched the scene.

WCIL Scanner Radio on Facebook reports one suspect is barricaded inside the residence. Two other suspects were taken into custody after running from the house.

WCIL Scanner Radio reported that a Peoria SWAT team was also dispatched to the residence.

WCIL, in a Facebook post, said two shots had been fired from what was believed to be a shotgun, but later described as a “long rifle.”

No other details are available.