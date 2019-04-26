Report Of Chemical Leak In Hanna City

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a hazardous materials response is underway after a report of a chemical leak at FS Heartland in Hanna City.

Preliminary reports have indicated one person was being transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center but there is no information available on the person’s condition.

Sheriff Brian Asbell said the area was being shutdown while Hazmat crews evaluate the scene.

A portion of Hanna City Glasford Road has been closed.

Preliminary reports indicate the leak may have been anhydrous ammonia.

WMBD Agri-Business Director DeLoss Jahnke says if the chemical contacts the body – especially the eyes, skin and respiratory tract – it could cause severe chemical burns.

(This story will be updated)