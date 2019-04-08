Report Of Shots Fired At Taft Homes

A large police presence occurred at Peoria’s Taft Homes after a report of shots fired.

Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson said reports also indicated two men were shooting at each other around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

“There are no reported victims, at this time, and I don’t have information of property damage, if there is any,” Dotson told 1470 and 100.3 WMBD at the scene.

“We are currently speaking to one individual of interest,” Dotson said. “It was reported as many as 15-to-20 shots were fired, approximately.”

The investigation continues.