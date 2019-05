Peoria Notre Dame assistant football coach Sean Gillen has been removed from life support.

News partner 25 News reports, according to a family statement, Gillen’s organs will be donated.

The announcement followed a flag raising ceremony at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center Saturday.

Gillen was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering a cardiac arrest Monday night.

Gillen, a 2005 Peoria Notre Dame graduate, also owns KG Performance, a local gym.