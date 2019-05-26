Report: Wife, Daughter Of Former BU Assistant Coach Killed In Crash

The wife and daughter of Wisconsin assistant basketball coach Howard Moore were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Michigan.

Moore, who was administrative assistant and assistant basketball coach at Bradley University from 1999 to 2003, did not suffer life-threatening injuries but was in a coma early Saturday, according to Wisconsin players who spoke to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Reports indicated a 23-year-old woman driving the wrong way on highway M-14 in Michigan hit Moore’s vehicle head-on at 2:03 a.m. Saturday. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moore’s wife, Jennifer, was driving and reportedly was taken off life support Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police emphasized she was not at fault.

Moore’s daughter, Jaidyn, was also pronounced dead at the scene. Moore’s son, Jerell, was also in the Moore vehicle. There is no word on his condition although Michigan State Police reported two other people with minor injuries, including the driver of a third vehicle involved in the collision.

Michigan State Police also reported on person in critical condition, believed to be Moore.

Moore played at Wisconsin from 1990 through 1995. After assistant coaching positions at Bradley, Ball State and Loyola-Chicago he returned to Wisconsin in 2005 to be an assistant coach before leaving in 2010 to become head coach at Illinois-Chicago for five seasons before going back to Wisconsin as assistant coach in 2016.

Michigan State Police say the crash is still under investigation and awaiting autopsies and toxicology reports.