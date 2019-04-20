Reporting Reckless Or Drunk Drivers On The Highway

The Illinois State Police is offering do’s and don’t’s of reporting a reckless or drunk driver on the highway.

The public is always encouraged to help out and call 911 if someone is seen driving dangerously down the highway, but key details are needed by emergency dispatchers.

“They’re going to want you to obviously stay safe,” says Trooper Mindy Carroll. “But if you can stay behind the driver and give (the dispatcher) a description of the vehicle, possibly a plate. That way they can give as much information as they can.”

Carroll says as much information you can provide the better.

“If not a mile post an exit number, the direction of travel, a green truck, he’s all over the road, this is his license plate, male or female driver, as much information as you can. Because that information will be broadcasted so all local municipalities will hear that,” Carroll said.

Carroll says reports from the public about dangerous drivers, kids not buckled up and more can help save lives.