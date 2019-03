Reputed Gang Member Released From Canton Prison

(AP) – Authorities say a man convicted of murder as a suspected member of the notorious “Ripper Crew” that killed as many as 20 Chicago-area women in the 1980s has been released from prison.

An alert from Illinois’ victim notification system was issued Friday saying 58-year-old Thomas Kokoraleis had been discharged from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Records show Kokoraleis was held at the Illinois River Correctional Center in Canton.

Kokoraleis was initially sentenced to life in prison for the 1982 slaying of 21-year-old Lorraine “Lorry” Ann Borowski.

But prosecutors allowed him to plead guilty on appeal in exchange for a 70-year prison term. The deal allowed for his release this week.

Relatives of some victims were infuriated in 2017 when they learned of Kokoraleis’ expected release and delayed his initial parole date.