Researchers Found You Get More Done in a Four Day Work Week

An economist at the University of Oxford in England named Jan-Emmanuel De Neve says after doing extensive research he’s discovered we’d all be better workers if we had 3 day weekends. You become more productive, happier, and a better worker knowing you have the 3 day weekend coming up. According to De Neve, “the four day work week is spot on in striking that right balance between improving the work-life balance and unlocking productivity gains. This outweighs the net reduction in productivity from working a day less.”

What do you think? Would you be more productive this way?