Resident Officer Home In North Valley Selected

Thanks to Habitat for Humanity, a home has been selected for the Peoria Police Department’s resident officer in the North Valley.

Habitat for Humanity has donated a home at 1011 NE Madison Ave. Habitat for Humanity has constructed eight homes in the last three years in the North Valley and several more are slated for construction.

There will be 12 Habitat for Humanity families living within a two block radius of the resident officer’s home in 2019.

The donation by Habitat for Humanity means Build Peoria will devote 100 percent of its fundraising effort toward the renovation and remodeling of the home. Once the renovation is complete, Build Peoria will transfer ownership of the house to the Peoria Police Department.

Build Peoria officials say $17,000 has been raised to date through a membership drive, private donations and social events.

The primary fundraising event toward the resident officer home will be the second annual Build Peoria Chilli Cook-Off, Sept. 30 at Dozer Park in downtown Peoria.

