Residents Attend Meeting About Robbery/Assault Suspect

(From 25 News)–At least 100 residents came out to learn about the suspect police believe to be behind four separate armed robberies, including one sexual assault, in Peoria.

“So at that point I’m not really sure, I ended up standing by car on the drivers side and he was punching me in the face,” Said one of his alleged victims at the meeting.

Second District City Councilman Chuck Grayeb called the meeting and asked police to come out and give residents more information on these attacks.

“Well, there has been a pattern of very violent crime,” he said. “[The suspect is] a clear and present danger to the people in the heart of the city. So, getting all these people together from the various neighborhoods, I think is going to help us catch the person.”

Citizens also got to ask police questions about how they are tackling this.

“We’ve provided more information to the public than we generally do in ongoing investigations and that’s because we feel this is very urgent. This guy is a danger to community and the public and we want to catch him,” Peoria Police Lieutenant Michael Boland said.

Police handed out photos of the suspect and gave his description and MO to help residents be alert.

“One has actually, well two, have actually happened within doors in my house so any information we get is helpful for us,” Peoria resident Donald Williams said.

Residents said they are worried, especially because of who this man is attacking.

“Anybody that wants to go out and hurt somebody that they can overpower, I think it’s very weak. It’s shameful and it makes me upset that this stuff is going on in my neighborhood,” Williams said.

Peoria Police encourage anyone with any information contact them immediately at (309) 673-4521.