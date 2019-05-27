Resolution Honors Fallen Tremont Marine

The Illinois House used the occasion of Memorial Day to honor a fallen Marine.

House lawmakers approved a resolution honoring Cpl. Daniel Baker of Tremont. The resolution was sponsored by Republican State Rep. Tim Butler of Springfield.

“As you recall, on Dec. 6, 2018 there was a horrific refueling accident over the sea of Japan,” Butler told his colleagues, “during which a Marine KC-130 refueling tanker and an F/A-18 collided. All five members of the KC-130 and one of the F/A-18 pilots died. The only survivor was the other pilot of the F/A-18. The bodies of all the KC-130 crew members, including Cpl. Baker, were never recovered.”

“I often wish we would call these life, not death resolutions, because it is their life experiences that we honor,” Butler said.

“Daniel Baker graduated from Tremont High School in 2015. Daniel’s favorite activities in high school were the soccer club and the robotics team. He enlisted into the Marine Corps in the spring of 2016. Cpl. Baker achieved that rank in February of 2018. He graduated in the top of his class and received and award for academic excellence in August 2018,” Butler said.

Butler told his fellow House members about Baker’s parents being comforted during his visitation by the parents of Marine pilot Reid Nannen of Hopedale, who died in 2014.

“My eyes filled with tears as I realized they (the Nannens) were comforting another set of parents who had lost a son in service to our country as only parents who had lost their own son in service to our country could comfort them,” Butler said. “I can’t even imagine the pain present in the hug between those four parents.”

A portion of I-155 is named in Nannen’s honor.