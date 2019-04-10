Richard Pryor Jr. Write About His Famous Dad

“In a Pryor Life”

It is the title of a book Richard Pryor Jr. has written about life with his famous comedian dad.

Born and raised in Peoria, Pryor Jr. is back in town Wednesday, making a stop at Bradley University.

Pryor Jr. tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that those who have read his book seem to really connect with the telling of his personal story.

“It’s insightful to them. It means something to them. And, they’re surprised that I share my story the way I share my story,” Pryor Jr. said.

Pryor Jr. says at home, his father was nothing like he was on-stage performing. He says the famous comedian was quiet and introverted, and not really the disciplinarian of the house.

“He was a little looser than my mother was. But, when my dad would get upset, he would throw things. So, it would be like, you’d say something, and you’d hear a whistling in the air, and he’d be throwing a salad bowl,” Pryor Jr. said.

Pryor Jr. says his dad did not necessarily want any of his kids to follow his footsteps and go into show business.

“He never really encouraged. I always worked behind the scenes on his films. But, if it was something that we really wanted to do as performing and acting, he said we had to do it on our own,” Pryor Jr. said.

Richard Pryor Jr. will be reading excerpts from his book “In a Pryor Life” at Bradley University’s Michel Student Center Atrium Wednesday, April 10 from 4-7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.