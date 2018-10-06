(From 25 News)–As schools across the heart of Illinois celebrated Friday night football, one school was cheering especially hard for sophomore player Khang Luu who was not on the field.

Richwoods High School Principal Brett Elliott said that the player, who had bleeding on the brain, is making progress.

“The young man is doing very well,” said Elliot, “He’s made tremendous strides in the last four days. I had the pleasure to go up and see him today.”

On Monday night, Luu had emergency surgery after a severe head injury during a game.

Friday night, those at Richwoods’ Homecoming game spoke highly of him.

One Richwoods student, Bella Skaggs said, “You know we are all rooting for him and the school is right behind him.”

Richwoods football players, students and parents say they have been rallying behind the injured player.

A Richwoods parent, Jennifer Smith, attended the Homecoming pep assembly Friday. “We had a pep assembly for him today (Friday) that was phenonmial to see the kids just in support of him,” said Smith, “Putting his number up. Chanting his name. Telling him how much they love him.”

The principal said some fundraisers are in the works, and Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat also visited with the student at the hospital.

Luu is said to be making great strides towards full health.

The post Richwoods Football Player Making Progress appeared first on 1470 WMBD.