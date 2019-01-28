Richwoods High School Resource Officers Are This Week’s Mix 106.9 Free Lunch Monday Winners!

Congrats to Jeffrey Royer and the Resource Officers at Richwoods High School in Peoria, this week’s Free Lunch Monday winners!

We want to thank you for listening to Mix 106.9 while you work, and we think a free lunch would do the trick! So, sign your office up for a free lunch delivery courtesy of Country Club BBQ on Farmington Road in Peoria. They’ve won awards for their awesome BBQ and wings! Check out their website.

Just sign up below and you may be a getting a free lunch very soon! We’ll feed up to 20 people.

Free Lunch Monday

Fill out the form below to enter.
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Five Things That Can Make You Less Stressed The Five Most Annoying People At the Gym Flat Branch Homes Loans is Today’s Mix 106.9 Sweet Roll Patrol Winner! Five Foods That Can help Fight Off a Cold Have You Ever Had a True “Nightmare” Travel Experience? Please Support Randy and Help Fight Homelessness in The Peoria Area
Comments