Richwoods Students Learn Hands-On CPR

On Friday, Richwoods High School students got to learn Hands-On CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and how to use AED (automated external defibrillator) devices.

Several organizations such as Advanced Medical Transport (AMT), UnityPoint-Health, OSF Saint Francis, the Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and the Peoria Fire Department stepped in to help the students learn.

Melissa Stokes with UnityPoint-Health said it is good to get the students comfortable with CPR.

“If they’ve been taught it, they are more likely to respond in a situation,” Stokes said.

Hands-On CPR does not require the breaths, but still allows oxygen that is in the blood to flow through the body by implementing compressions.

Alyssa Emanuelson, a health sciences instructor, says that it is good for the kids to learn CPR.

“It is helping the kids to know how to get their hands on a person, getting the heart started and getting the heart working is the best way to save a life,” Emanuelson said.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Kristina Leahy

Cardiac arrest is the number one killer of people over 40 in the U.S., according to AMT Community Resource Manager, Josh Bradshaw.

“Bystander intervention is the first step in that chain of survival,” Bradshaw said. “And it triples the person’s chances of surviving”.

Now, over 1,000 members of the community will be able to perform CPR, according to Bradshaw.

Earlier this week, Peoria Manual Academy students also got to learn Hands-On CPR.