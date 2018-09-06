Hey, it’s Randy. Actor Burt Reynolds died today at a hospital in Jupiter, Florida after having an apparent heart attack. He was 82. Although best known for such hit movies as Smokey and The Bandit, Cannonball Run, The Longest Yard, Sharkey’s Machine, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and Striptease, he was, in my opinion, a pretty darned good actor when the role called for it. Think of the gritty movie Deliverance, and Boogie Nights, for which he received an Academy Award Nomination. He was Hollywood’s top grossing actor from the late 70’s through 1982, and at one time, had 4 movies in theaters at the same time. He appeared in a long, long list of movies and TV shows, including Burn Notice and Archer. Anybody remember BL Stryker or Dan August? The thing I liked about him was that he always looked like he was having so much fun. At the close of his recent autobiographical book, he said “Nobody’s had as much fun as I have.”

RIP, Bandit.

What are some of YOUR favorite Burt Reynolds roles?