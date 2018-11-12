RIP Stan Lee

TMZ is reporting that Stan Lee, the man who co-created so many important heroesMarvel Comics, has died at the age of 95.

 

Stan was an instrumental co-creator of Marvel with Jack Kirby in 1961 and the du went on to create many timeless characters.  Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, Doctor Strange, Fantastic Four, Black Panther, The Avengers, X-Men, and so many others.

 

Stans daughter told TMZ, an ambulance rushed to Lee’s Hollywood Hills home early Monday morning and he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where we ultimately passed.

