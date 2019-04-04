“Ripper Crew” Ex-Con: Willing To “Change My Ways”

(AP) – A convicted killer who has settled in a Chicago suburb says he wants to be a “better Christian” and won’t be a threat to area residents.

Thomas Kokoraleis says, “I am willing to work hard to change my ways.”

The 58-year-old spoke to the Aurora Beacon-News, days after he was released from the Illinois River Correctional Center in Canton. He’s staying at Wayside Cross Ministries in Aurora, which provides housing and other services to people who are trying to turn their lives around.

Kokoraleis was among four men accused of being part of the “Ripper Crew” satanic cult that killed as many as 20 Chicago-area women in the 1980s.

Wayside Cross director James Lukose says Kokoraleis is in the “best place possible” for returning to society. The Aurora mayor is opposed.

