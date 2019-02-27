Rita Ali Leads The Way In At-Large Council Primary

Rita Ali is making the most of her latest run for Peoria City Council.

Ali surged ahead as mail-in and early voting ballots were counted following Tuesday’s at-large Council primary. And as votes cast within the 95 city precincts were counted she never looked back.

Ali was the top vote-getter among 14 eligible candidates vying for five at-large council seats with just over 10,461 votes in the cumulative voting system used in the primary.

Ali, in 2017, lost to current 5th District Council member Denis Cyr by one vote.

Ali’s nearest primary competitor was incumbent at-large council member Beth Jensen with 4,739 votes. Jensen was followed by two of the remaining three incumbents on the ballot, Sid Ruckriegel and Zac Oyler. Andre Allen rounded out the top five.

They will advance to the April 2 general election along with the next five vote-getters: John Kelly, Peter Kobak, incumbent Beth Akeson, who was eighth in balloting, Branden Martin and Aaron Chess, Jr.

Incumbent at-large council member Eric Turner did not seek re-election after 24 years on the City Council.

The results from Tuesday are unofficial. Only 148 votes separate Chess and 11th place vote-getter Kevin Sibley. Peoria County Election Commission Executive Director Tom Bride says there are 161 outstanding mail-in ballots. They needed to be postmarked by Feb. 26 and need to arrive by March 7 when the voting will become official. Early voting for the April 2 election will begin March 8.

There were 7,637 ballots cast Tuesday out of 71,437 registered voters for a turnout of 10.7 percent.

The cumulative voting system will be used again during the April 2 election. One voter represents five votes and will be able to vote for up to five candidates. If you vote for only one candidate, that person gets five votes. Vote for between two and five candidates, each person gets an equal split of your five votes. The top five vote-getters will be elected to the Peoria City Council.

The unofficial vote total as of Tuesday night is as follows (Top ten vote-getters advance):

Rita Ali 10,461.5836

Beth Jenson 4,739.5834

Sid Ruckriegel 3,891.0832

Zachary M. Oyler 3,783.666

Andre W. Allen 3,161.8334

John L. Kelly 3,143.4166

Peter Kobak 2,776.3333

Beth Akeson 1,781.4166

Branden Martin 1,733.9167

Aaron T. Chess, Jr. 667.3333

Kevin R. Sibley 519.5000

Janice Louise Lindsay 504.1667

James B. Golden 277.2500

Mary Nell Hayes 276.1667