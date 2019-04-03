Rita Ali Leads The Way

There will be two new Peoria City Council members beginning in May. They will be led by the leading vote-getter in Tuesday’s municipal election.

Rita Ali collected more than twice the number of votes as her nearest competitor in the race for At-large City Council member. Ali collected more than 16,000 votes – compared to her nearest competitor, fellow Council newcomer John Kelly, who had nearly 7,900 votes. Incumbents Zac Oyler, Beth Jensen and Sid Ruckriegel won another term on the Council.

Incumbent Beth Akeson finished a distant eighth in the field of ten candidates. Council member Eric Turner did not seek re-election.

Chase Klaus won election to the Peoria Public School board. Klaus defeated incumbent Ernestine Jackson for the board’s District 5 seat. Klaus will begin his five-year team on the school board July 1.

Peoria Park Board member Robert Johnson will be new Peoria Park Board president, replacing Tim Cassidy who did not seek re-election. Elected as park board members were Jackie Petty, Joyce Harant and Joseph Cassidy.

East Peoria City Commissioner John Kahl defeated fellow Commissioner Tim Jeffers to become mayor of East Peoria, replacing Dave Mingus who will retire. Dan Decker, Seth Mingus (the former mayor’s son), Mark Hill and Michael Sutherland were elected as city commissioners.

Pekin will have a new mayor. Incumbent John McCabe was defeated by City Council member Mark Luft. Karen Hohimer, John Abel and Rick Hilst were elected to the Pekin City Council.

A couple of Woodford County races have yet to be decided.

Three seats were up for grabs for a four-year term as Spring Bay Village Trustee. There is a three-way tie for the third spot. Meanwhile, five of the six candidates on the ballot for three Washburn Village Trustee seats were separated by only eight votes with a two-way tie for the third spot, beating the next vote-getter by one vote.

Other ballot questions included Tazewell County voters rejecting, for a fourth time, a proposed one percent school facility sales tax, while Limestone Community High School District residents said yes to a hike in their education fund tax rate.

Complete election results for Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties can be found HERE.