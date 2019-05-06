River Still Rising, Peoria Flood Wall Holds

As of 4:45 a.m. Monday, the Illinois River at Peoria stood at 27.93 feet.

Interim Director of Peoria Public Works, Bill Louis says the flood wall is up and holding as the riverfront braces for more rain.

“We’re fortifying it to make sure that it’s high enough to hold the water back. We’ve had some flucuation in the river levels. We had a couple of jumps last week in projections of how much they’re expecting. So, we’ve made some modifications to accomodate those types of levels,” Louis said.

The Illinois River at Peoria is expected to crest at 28.1 Monday.

“We’re at a pretty good place right now. We’re stable with everything. So, we’re keeping our fingers crossed,” Louis said.

Because of the flood wall, Water Street downtown is closed between Walnut and Liberty Streets.

“You can get into the parking that is on the river side of Water Street. Half of that parking lot has water in it, so we’ve got that blocked off,” Louis said.

But, Louis says most of the businesses on Water Street facing the riverfront are open for business.

Due to more showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the next few days, Louis says the Illinois River at Peoria could rise above the 28.1 feet projected.