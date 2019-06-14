Riverfront Market Moves Again This Weekend

Veggies are on the move this weekend in Peoria.

Due to recent flooding, the Peoria Riverfront Market has set up in the Caterpillar parking lot the past four weeks.

Sharon Graham, with the Peoria Riverfront Association, says this weekend’s farmers market is moving up the hill to the Peoria Civic Center’s Marquee parking lot, located at the corner of Jefferson and Kumpf downtown.

“We’re going to be taking up most of that. We have about 80-90 vendors signed up. So, hopefully the weather will be good,” Graham said.

Graham tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan the CAT parking lot was available this weekend, but with the Steamboat Classic races going on, they figured patrons would have a hard time getting to them there.

Graham says Riverfront Market is expected to return its regular spot at the River Station parking lot either next Saturday, June 22nd or June 29th.

“It all depends on clean up and electricity,” Graham said.

For more information, click HERE.