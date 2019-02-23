Roanoke-Benson Dist. 60 Hires New Superintendent

Tom Welsh has been named the new superintendent for Roanoke-Benson Dist. 60.

Welsh will start his new job July 1. He will also be principal at Sowers Elementary School in Roanoke.

Roanoke-Benson Dist. 60 has about 500 students in three school buildings.

Welsh will leave his current position as director of high schools for Peoria Public Schools June 30.

The Journal Star reports Welsh agreed to a three-year contract with a base salary $132,000 the first year, increasing to $135,102 in year two and $138,277 in year three. Welsh will also received annual principal’s stipends between $15,000 and $15,7000 over the length of the contract.

Welsh has also been a social studies teacher at St. Teresa High School in Decatur and Chillicothe IVC High School. He was principal at Garfield and Loucks Schools in Peoria school district as well as Ridgeview Elementary in Dunlap, Dunlap Middle School and Dunlap High School.

Welsh said he plans to move his family to the Roanoke-Benson school district.

District 60 board president Brad Sauder said the district received more than 30 applications for the job. Five finalists were interviewed by the school board, with three invited to the district to meet with teachers and other members of the school community.