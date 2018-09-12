Robbery Reported Near Bradley University

(From 25 News) –The Bradley University Police Department is issuing a safety alert after a robbery near campus early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 1600 block of W. Main, near the intersection with N. Parkside Drive, around 3:40 a.m. on a robbery report. A man said two men wearing black sweatshirts and black shorts hit him and took his property before running away.

The man is not a student of Bradley University. He was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Bradley University Police at (309) 677-2000 or Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521.

