Rockford Active Shooter Suspect Identified

(25 News) — A 42-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a U.S. Marshal in Rockford is also wanted in connection with a December 2018 burglary in Bloomington.

News partner 25 News reports that Floyd E. Brown, 39, of Springfield is wanted after he allegedly shot a U.S. Marshal who came to arrest him at a Rockford extended stay hotel on Thursday morning. Brown fled the hotel, and is considered armed and dangerous.

In December, Bloomington police put out a wanted notice for Brown in connection with burglaries on the city’s east and southeast side. Brown managed to evade officers in Bloomington.

State inmate records show Brown has convictions for a felon in possession of a firearm and violating an order of protection in Sangamon County; three counts of residential burglary in Macon County, and a count of residential burglary in McLean County.

Brown is described as a black man, 5’10”, 170 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.