Ronald McDonald Charities Hosting ‘All-In’ Day

On Thursday, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois will host their first-ever All-In Donation Day campaign.

RMHCCI is asking the community to kick off the first day of spring with a one-day giving challenge to raise $20,000 for the charity.

For one day, everyone is asked to commit to being ‘All-In’ for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois and the hundreds of families who will soon be served by RMHCCI at the new Ronald McDonald House.

Representatives for the charity will be on-air with Peoria’s Alpha Media throughout the morning and afternoon Thursday. They will also be on hand at the construction site to accept donations from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. In addition, supporters can participate by donating online at rmhc-centralillinois.org, calling to donate over the phone at 309-401-2525, texting RONALD to 700-00, and spreading the word on social media using #AllInforRonaldMcDonaldHouse.

The Ronald McDonald House in Peoria is expected to serve 700 families annually. RMHCCI depends on generous support of the community to be able to serve sick children and their families.

More information at www.rmhc-centralillinois.org.