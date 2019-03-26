Roster Changes For Bradley Men’s Basketball

(From Bradley University) – Bradley basketball head coach Brian Wardle announced on Tuesday that Jayden Hodgson and Antoine Pittman will no longer be part of the Braves program.

“We respect and understand Jayden and Antoine’s decision to pursue their careers at other universities,” Wardle said. “We have had four great years with Antoine and three with Jayden and they have both helped our program succeed in more ways than one. They will be missed and we wish them nothing but the best as they will forever be a part of our program.”

“After a lot of thought, I have decided to move on from Bradley,” Hodgson said. “I would like to thank Coach Wardle and his staff for the past three years at Bradley, along with my teammates, fans and the athletic department. I wish Bradley all the best for the future.”

“The past four years have been nothing but hard work and love,” Pittman said. “I appreciate the opportunity to wear the Bradley jersey and to play for the city.”

Hodgson played in 86 career games with 31 starts during his three years on campus, averaging 3.9 points and 1.4 assists per game. Pittman, who redshirted the 2017-18 campaign, appeared in 79 career contests in four seasons with 48 starting assignments, posting 5.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.