Route 24, Cameron Lane Traffic Signal Active Tuesday

State Rep. Mike Unes has announced new traffic signals at the intersection of Route 24 and Cameron Lane in Peoria County will be activated Tuesday.

“This is a long time coming,” the Democratic state lawmaker said in a news release. “I have heard about so many accidents and close calls at this intersection. Since late 2017, I have been relentless in insisting that state improve safety by installing traffic lights here. I made it clear that I would not relent on this project until it was completed.”

Unes organized a meeting with officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police in October, 2017 following an accident at the intersection. The meeting resulted in the agreement that traffic lights were warranted at Route 24, Cameron Lane intersection.

Unes said Route 24 is one of only traffic arteries connecting Peoria and Fulton counties.