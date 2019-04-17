Rules to Follow to Not Be a Rude Houseguest

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about what you need to do to not be a rude guest in someone’s house. And–what’s the rudest thing somebody’s ever done in your house?

A new survey asked people to name the top rules you’re expected to follow at someone’s house. And we didn’t even know this was rude: Over a quarter of people said it’s impolite to ask for the WiFi password. Apparently it’s even ruder if you do it right when you get there. So you’re supposed to wait at least 30 minutes. And 1 in 10 people said they’ve REFUSED to give out their password before. Here are the ten most common rules you’re expected to follow in someone’s house . . .

1. Take your shoes off at the door.

2. No shoes on the sofa.

3. Always flush the toilet. So the “let it mellow” rule doesn’t apply if you’re a guest.

4. Use a coaster.

5. No phones at the dinner table.

6. No swearing, especially if they have kids.

7. Put the toilet seat down.

8. Wash your hands before dinner, or they’ll think you’re gross.

9. Put on slippers and socks when you enter the house. (???)

10. Don’t assume you can go anywhere in the house. Some rooms could be off limits, like a bedroom or bathroom.