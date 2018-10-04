Salvation Army Introduces Tree Of Lights Co-Chairs

For the first time ever, there are co-co-chairs for The Salvation Amry’s Tree of Lights campaign.

Doug and Vicky Stewart are returning for a second year to lead the effort. This year, they will be joined by Henry and Jill Vicary.

“We figure with two couples and the contacts we have both in the corporate community, as well as individually, we’ll have an opportunity to reach out to more people,” Doug Stewart said.

“Henry and I are honored to be teaming up with Doug and Vicky Stewart,” Jill Vicary said. “It’s pretty cool The Salvation Army has been with us over 130 years. Henry and I and Doug and Vicky want to see it continue and going strong.”

Doug Stewart is past regional president of PNC Bank and Vicky Stewart was the vice president of planning and organizational effectiveness at Illinois Central College.

Henry Vicary serves as Caterpillar’s director of community services and guest services. He also serves as director of Caterpillar’s Visitor Center, Corporate Customer Services and the Corporate Archive Division.

Jill Vicary is retired after serving as marketing director for her family’s auto dealerships in Peoria, Pekin and Bloomington. She is a past Advisory Board member of The Salvation Army, having served from 1997-2007.

“The Tree of Lights campaign is critical to being able to deliver the services that are needed throughout the year,” said Vicky Stewart. “We feel a little bit of pressure. We want to be successful at this.”

Doug Stewart said the group is aware there are appeals for donations from many worthwhile organizations, especially approaching the holiday season.

“You have to focus on the mission and I think you have to focus on how long The Salvation Army has been doing this mission, for over 130 years,” Stewart said.

The Tree of Lights campaign is the major annual fundraiser for The Salvation Army and provides funds for all the seasonal assistance programs as well as those offered throughout the year.

The Stewart’s and the Vicary’s will announce this year’s Tree of Lights goal during kick-off ceremonies at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at Northwoods Mall. The event will be held indoors and will include music, various local dignitaries and the lighting of the Tree of Lights tree.

